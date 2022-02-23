Previous
the small by graemestevens
Yet another shot from Pukieti Gardens, getting the hang of this macro lark
Graeme Stevens

I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
KWind
Excellent focus, textures, dof and light.
February 23rd, 2022  
Maggiemae
I love the bokeh type shapes that come with a low aperture! Though yours here is f6! I try for 2.8.
February 23rd, 2022  
Graeme Stevens
@maggiemae yes, mine is f6…both Adobe and Olympus suggest f8 for my camera if the object is less than an inch in size, which works every time, so knock yourself out with 2.8 but I’ll stick with 6.
@kwind thank you on all counts!
February 23rd, 2022  
joeyM
Perfection ❤️👌❤️
February 23rd, 2022  
