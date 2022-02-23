Sign up
Photo 2224
the small
Yet another shot from Pukieti Gardens, getting the hang of this macro lark
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
4
2
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2378
photos
225
followers
207
following
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
20th February 2022 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
olympus
,
moss
,
lichen
,
@graemestevens
KWind
ace
Excellent focus, textures, dof and light.
February 23rd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I love the bokeh type shapes that come with a low aperture! Though yours here is f6! I try for 2.8.
February 23rd, 2022
Graeme Stevens
ace
@maggiemae
yes, mine is f6…both Adobe and Olympus suggest f8 for my camera if the object is less than an inch in size, which works every time, so knock yourself out with 2.8 but I’ll stick with 6.
@kwind
thank you on all counts!
February 23rd, 2022
joeyM
ace
Perfection ❤️👌❤️
February 23rd, 2022
@kwind thank you on all counts!