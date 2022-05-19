Previous
it’s behind me, isn’t it? by graemestevens
it’s behind me, isn’t it?

I seem to be failing miserably at keeping up at the moment…I’d beg for forgiveness but I’m too old for that shit!
This is one shot, not a composite, and some editing in Affinity Photo…mmmmm, fire.
Graeme Stevens

I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
