Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2263
it’s behind me, isn’t it?
I seem to be failing miserably at keeping up at the moment…I’d beg for forgiveness but I’m too old for that shit!
This is one shot, not a composite, and some editing in Affinity Photo…mmmmm, fire.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2423
photos
221
followers
203
following
620% complete
View this month »
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
Latest from all albums
2258
158
2259
2260
159
2261
2262
2263
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th May 2022 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
flame
,
olympus
,
skull
,
“star
,
wars”
,
affinity
,
@graemestevens
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close