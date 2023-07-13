Previous
going…going… by graemestevens
going…going…

I’ve just got back and now I’m going for a couple of days. If I get anywhere near the inter web I might post some photos of my “normal” life…we shall see.
See ya’ll soon!
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
