where is it? where’s today’s other shot?? by graemestevens
where is it? where’s today’s other shot??

stop looking, I found it…it’s here:

https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-09-10
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
635% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, dear, you'll need to keep looking!
September 10th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
hello, nice to see no mask on you.
September 10th, 2023  
Christina ace
Lost in the wilderness...
September 10th, 2023  
