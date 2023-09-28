Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2336
don’t listen to them, listen to ME!
must be an election year…so tiresome listening to the children shout for attention
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2336
photos
183
followers
171
following
640% complete
View this month »
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
28th September 2023 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
selfie
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
@graemestevens
,
“gas
,
mask”
Renee Salamon
ace
Agreed!
September 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close