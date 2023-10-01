Previous
a jolly good turn out by graemestevens
a jolly good turn out

Another mini run today - despite Flick not being in the best of health at the moment we still made it there and back (with a stop at a pub for a well earned break).

To see my image for the Five Plus Two theme of “five” simply click on the convenient link located below:

https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-10-01
