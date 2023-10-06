Sign up
Photo 2342
where the hell is all this sparkly shit coming from?!?!?
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
1
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Tags
portrait
,
olympus
,
bokeh
,
cleaning
,
selfie
,
duster
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
mas
,
@graemestevens
,
“gas
,
mask”
Elisa Smith
ace
Ha ha.
October 6th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Hmmmmm, I dunno. Maybe you passed some gas? 😳
October 6th, 2023
