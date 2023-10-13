Previous
mental health by graemestevens
Photo 2346

mental health

I’m away again - if it’s not for my mental health, it’s definitely for yours.

I didn’t finish the edit on this but I rather liked where I stopped, so lets just leave it there. Back in few days, what what.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
642% complete

