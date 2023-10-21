Sign up
Previous
Photo 2352
right in the money maker
i can’t muster the enthusiasm for anything other than toy photography at the moment, mainly because there’s some other stuff goin’ down and taking my time…anyhoo, maybe I need a shot in the arse as well!
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
2
0
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
toy
,
syringe
,
marvel
,
“star
,
wars”
,
photography”
,
stormtroopers
,
“toy
,
@graemestevens
,
man”
,
“iron
Joanne Diochon
ace
At least they have nicely colour co-ordinated his shot with his outfit.
October 21st, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I'm part of this scenario every day at work
October 21st, 2023
