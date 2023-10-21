Previous
right in the money maker by graemestevens
right in the money maker

i can’t muster the enthusiasm for anything other than toy photography at the moment, mainly because there’s some other stuff goin’ down and taking my time…anyhoo, maybe I need a shot in the arse as well!
Graeme Stevens

I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Joanne Diochon ace
At least they have nicely colour co-ordinated his shot with his outfit.
October 21st, 2023  
Kathy A ace
I'm part of this scenario every day at work
October 21st, 2023  
