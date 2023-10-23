Sign up
Photo 2354
iron…man
it had to happen
just a lightning quick shot today, frightfully busy with the 29th Wedding Anniversary. I’m just as surprised as you are.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
2
2
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2354
photos
183
followers
171
following
644% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd October 2023 10:47am
Tags
@graemestevens
Corinne C
ace
Congratulations on your 29th anniversary! It seems you have a new toy!
October 22nd, 2023
Richard Brown
ace
A joke that my son told me. What's the difference between Iron Man and Iron Woman? Ones a super heroes and ones a command! That's me probably banned from 365 so nice knowing you 😂
October 22nd, 2023
