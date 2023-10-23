Previous
iron…man by graemestevens
Photo 2354

iron…man

it had to happen

just a lightning quick shot today, frightfully busy with the 29th Wedding Anniversary. I’m just as surprised as you are.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Congratulations on your 29th anniversary! It seems you have a new toy!
October 22nd, 2023  
Richard Brown ace
A joke that my son told me. What's the difference between Iron Man and Iron Woman? Ones a super heroes and ones a command! That's me probably banned from 365 so nice knowing you 😂
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise