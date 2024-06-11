Sign up
Photo 2395
lots of potential titles - feel free to choose your own
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2395
photos
169
followers
159
following
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
11th June 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
bnw
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
“old
,
@graemestevens
,
man”
Annie D
ace
Welcome back - where were you lost?
June 11th, 2024
