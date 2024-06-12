Sign up
Previous
Photo 2396
i’ve always had my suspicions you know
i find the beard lends me a certain air of lunacy
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
1
0
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2396
photos
169
followers
159
following
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
Tags
portrait
,
light
,
beard
,
olympus
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
bnw
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
@graemestevens
Annie D
ace
I think you look quite sagacious
June 12th, 2024
