nearly there… by graemestevens
Photo 2397

nearly there…

I took this a couple of weeks ago but I’m time poor today so…since October of last year we have reupholstered, installed new carpet and sound deadening, rebuilt the exhaust, suspension, clutch and gearbox and also rebuilt the engine from the ground up (with the addition of a few “go fast” tricks). I also put together the "pack rack" while she was off road, complete with traditional timber railings. This weekend I’ll be finishing the installation of the stereo system and then she’s all finished and looking mighty fine for a 43 year old.
She’s my third mini and my first midlife crisis.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️👌
June 13th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
No wonder you are bushed! Now all you need to do is go for a long tour in it!
June 13th, 2024  
