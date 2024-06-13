nearly there…

I took this a couple of weeks ago but I’m time poor today so…since October of last year we have reupholstered, installed new carpet and sound deadening, rebuilt the exhaust, suspension, clutch and gearbox and also rebuilt the engine from the ground up (with the addition of a few “go fast” tricks). I also put together the "pack rack" while she was off road, complete with traditional timber railings. This weekend I’ll be finishing the installation of the stereo system and then she’s all finished and looking mighty fine for a 43 year old.

She’s my third mini and my first midlife crisis.