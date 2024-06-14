extraction

Previous
Had a couple of wisdom teeth out today - y‘know, just to pass the time.
Why do dentists ask if I want to take the teeth with me? Haven’t needed ‘em before, won’t need ‘em again.
A prophet might need proof of wisdom
