Previous
Next
Contrasts by grammyn
Photo 2363

Contrasts

Today is the day I would have walked across the stage to receive my diploma if the corona had not happened. I am OK with postponing that until sometime in August becaues so many people have been so nice to me anyway. These beautiful flowers arrived from my sister @Wyomingsister as a thoughtful gift to celebrate y day anyway.
May is half and half month and Nicole Campbell has come back to host.the challenge . I was happy to have these gorgeous roses to use for my first half and half photo.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wyomingsister
A beautiful photo! Vivid contrast and great half and half!
Glad you are okay with the postponement but I wanted to acknowledge the day that would have been momentous!
(Side note - the flowers were in Bogota Columbia 2 days ago!)
May 2nd, 2020  
Leslie ace
Happy Graduation Day my friend ....
May 2nd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Such a fabulous half and half, so meaningful! What a lovely sister you have!
May 2nd, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Congratulations Class of 2020! You may not have walked on the stage today- but you have still earned the applause of everyone here. Great shot- those roses look so striking against the black!
May 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise