On the Rise

Thought I would take a crack at the album cover challenge while doing half and half too. Booba is the artist name and he is a French rapper. The album title "To Conceal a Diabolical Cunning" is the end of a quote by A E Housman (1859-1936) " In every American there is an air of incorrigible innocence which seems to conceal a diabolical cunning."