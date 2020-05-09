Previous
Photograph Me Like a French Girl by grammyn
Photograph Me Like a French Girl

She didn't like the camera pointed at her and kept moving but l persisted and caught something I could work with.
Taffy ace
You caught a sweet expression on her face.
May 9th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
Aww... What an Angel! Great half and half shot and she looks just lovely!
May 9th, 2020  
