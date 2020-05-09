Sign up
Photo 2371
Photograph Me Like a French Girl
She didn't like the camera pointed at her and kept moving but l persisted and caught something I could work with.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4054
photos
119
followers
54
following
649% complete
View this month »
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
9th May 2020 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
dog
,
mayhalf20
Taffy
ace
You caught a sweet expression on her face.
May 9th, 2020
Wyomingsister
Aww... What an Angel! Great half and half shot and she looks just lovely!
May 9th, 2020
