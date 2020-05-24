Sign up
Photo 2386
Three Generations of Clutter Visible Here
My kitchen junk drawer with utensils from my grandmother, my mother and me. A veritable heritage drawer!
24th May 2020
24th May 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4070
photos
123
followers
54
following
Tags
junkdrawer
,
mayhalf20
,
sixws-105
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think I might have something similar in my kitchen drawer- how fun!
May 25th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
That knife sharpener! My mother had one, I wonder what happened to it? I have the Apple slicer/corer in white! 😊
May 25th, 2020
