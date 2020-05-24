Previous
Next
Three Generations of Clutter Visible Here by grammyn
Photo 2386

Three Generations of Clutter Visible Here

My kitchen junk drawer with utensils from my grandmother, my mother and me. A veritable heritage drawer!
24th May 2020 24th May 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think I might have something similar in my kitchen drawer- how fun!
May 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
That knife sharpener! My mother had one, I wonder what happened to it? I have the Apple slicer/corer in white! 😊
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise