Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 2388
Generations of Utensils From the Drawer
The soup ladle and wooden handled wisk were my grandmother's, the pancake turner was my mother's and the cheese slicer and rubber spatula are mine. They all reside in the junk drawer I posted on Sunday.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4072
photos
123
followers
54
following
654% complete
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th May 2020 4:56pm
junkdrawer
mayhalf20
sixws-105
technique-flatlay
Wyomingsister
Wonderful composition for all of the challenges!! And wonderful selection from that drawer!
May 27th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's my kind of composition, my kind of nostalgia and definitely a fav for me! Love this.
May 27th, 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
Lovely stuff. A sentimental journey!
May 27th, 2020
