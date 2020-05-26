Previous
Generations of Utensils From the Drawer by grammyn
Generations of Utensils From the Drawer

The soup ladle and wooden handled wisk were my grandmother's, the pancake turner was my mother's and the cheese slicer and rubber spatula are mine. They all reside in the junk drawer I posted on Sunday.
Wyomingsister
Wonderful composition for all of the challenges!! And wonderful selection from that drawer!
May 27th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's my kind of composition, my kind of nostalgia and definitely a fav for me! Love this.
May 27th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
Lovely stuff. A sentimental journey!
May 27th, 2020  
