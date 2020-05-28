Sign up
Photo 2390
Workshop Junk
I have many drawers that qualify for the junk drawer theme in my house. I really should do something about that.................I guess I did. I used them for photo ops!
28th May 2020
28th May 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4074
photos
124
followers
54
following
5
1
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
28th May 2020 5:07pm
Tags
junkdrawer
,
mayhalf20
Wyomingsister
Wonderful! ...when life gives you lemons...
Never clean them out because as soon as you "put things where they belong," you won't be able to locate them!
May 29th, 2020
Never clean them out because as soon as you "put things where they belong," you won't be able to locate them!