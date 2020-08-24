Previous
Oxymoron by grammyn
Oxymoron

This is society garlic that is in my front yard. Doesn't society and garlic seem to be two opposite concepts?!
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Certainly does seem odd to put those two words together. Beautiful plant and you captured the details.
August 25th, 2020  
