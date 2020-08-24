Sign up
Photo 2478
Oxymoron
This is society garlic that is in my front yard. Doesn't society and garlic seem to be two opposite concepts?!
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4170
photos
131
followers
56
following
Photo Details
7
7
1
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th August 2020 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
Shutterbug
ace
Certainly does seem odd to put those two words together. Beautiful plant and you captured the details.
August 25th, 2020
