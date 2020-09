Memories

This is the Grand Chap's shoe and a picture of him wearing it. (he is on the left, isn't he a cutie?) We have had both for some time just shoved in a space. The picture was cracked and bent in several places and I recently did some processing to make the flaws less noticeable and had it reprinted. I then asked him to make me a shadow box and gave him the dimensions without telling him why I wanted it. It is perfect don't you think? Now they are no longer just shoved in a space but on display.