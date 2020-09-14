Sign up
Photo 2499
The Circle of Life
We have hickory trees in our yard, which is probably why we have so many squirrels, and here are three stages of the nut I found on the ground. I only had to move the green one a bit to compose the shot in a tighter crop
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4193
photos
132
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
14th September 2020 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
nut
,
browqn
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot- you have every stage represented here but the actual tree! A nice artistic approach.
September 15th, 2020
