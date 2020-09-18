Sign up
Photo 2503
Combination
When there is a need for a photo and creativity is taking a hiatus, as is motivation, use the still stacked rocks, bring back the feather, AND the dandelion, et voilà! A new photo.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
3
3
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
JackieR
ace
Wonderful high key minimalist composition!
September 18th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful minimal image, very nice!
September 18th, 2020
Annie D
ace
Fantastic high key minimalism
September 18th, 2020
