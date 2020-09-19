Is This Too Big To Eat?

Mary @msiegle mentioned in my photo about the hickory nuts that the Pignut Hickory is so named because wild hogs liked to eat the nuts. She asked me if my pigs, Grunt and Suie, liked them too. I didn't know for sure so took them on a "field" trip to find out. Considering the scale of the nut it was hard to tell if they liked it or not. They didn't immediately turn away so I am going to assume they were trying to figure out how to get it open so they could eat it.
Posting early as a granddaughter is in a Junior Miss competition this evening and I will be there..
Keep us posted on granddaughter!!