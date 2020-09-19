Previous
Is This Too Big To Eat? by grammyn
Photo 2504

Is This Too Big To Eat?

Mary @msiegle mentioned in my photo about the hickory nuts that the Pignut Hickory is so named because wild hogs liked to eat the nuts. She asked me if my pigs, Grunt and Suie, liked them too. I didn't know for sure so took them on a "field" trip to find out. Considering the scale of the nut it was hard to tell if they liked it or not. They didn't immediately turn away so I am going to assume they were trying to figure out how to get it open so they could eat it.

Posting early as a granddaughter is in a Junior Miss competition this evening and I will be there..
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Diana ace
How cute the rwo look trying to find a way to crack the huge nut. I guess we know where your granddaughter got her genes from! Hope you all had a great time 😊
September 19th, 2020  
JackieR ace
I bought PtP for my girls today, in hope can have tournament with them on line!!!

Keep us posted on granddaughter!!
September 19th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
Thats food for a month for your two little pigs! Good luck to your granddaughter. 😀
September 19th, 2020  
