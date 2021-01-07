Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2614
Everything But the Kitchen Sink Tonight
Cleaning up after supper and still no photo on this cold, rainy day forces desperation once again and a photo of whatever is at hand. At least I could make it a six word story!
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4315
photos
136
followers
56
following
716% complete
View this month »
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
Latest from all albums
2608
2609
2610
853
2611
2612
2613
2614
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
7th January 2021 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sixws-113
Daryl O'Hare
ace
Very clever. And it's bone chilling cold here! I don't like that. Predicted snow in N. Ga. tonight.
January 8th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Actually I think they make an interesting shot- I like the close-up view and the texture of these well-worn kitchen workers.
January 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close