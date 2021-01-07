Previous
Everything But the Kitchen Sink Tonight by grammyn
Everything But the Kitchen Sink Tonight

Cleaning up after supper and still no photo on this cold, rainy day forces desperation once again and a photo of whatever is at hand. At least I could make it a six word story!
Daryl O'Hare ace
Very clever. And it's bone chilling cold here! I don't like that. Predicted snow in N. Ga. tonight.
January 8th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Actually I think they make an interesting shot- I like the close-up view and the texture of these well-worn kitchen workers.
January 8th, 2021  
