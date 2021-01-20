Previous
Dog Triangle by grammyn
Photo 2627

Dog Triangle

On our cold winter mornings the bare floor is too cold to lie on so they share the throw rug making it work somehow.
20th January 2021

Photo Details

Maggiemae
Sharing is caring....!
January 21st, 2021  
