Photo 2627
Dog Triangle
On our cold winter mornings the bare floor is too cold to lie on so they share the throw rug making it work somehow.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
2
1
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
20th January 2021 8:23am
dogs
Maggiemae
ace
Sharing is caring....!
January 21st, 2021
