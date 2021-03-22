Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2688
She Said Yes, Wedding In May
My granddaughter got engaged yesterday.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4398
photos
151
followers
55
following
736% complete
View this month »
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
Latest from all albums
861
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
22nd March 2021 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nik
,
grands
,
silverefex-fullspectruminverse
,
sixws-115
Leslie
ace
how exciting
March 23rd, 2021
Wyomingsister
Awwww! Congratulations! ❤❤🥰
...And great photo!!
March 23rd, 2021
Terri
ace
Awww. Congratulations! Love her beautiful ring and how big her grin is behind her hand. Exciting times!
March 23rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Oh, how exciting!
March 23rd, 2021
Rick Schies
ace
Congratulations
March 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
...And great photo!!