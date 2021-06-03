Sign up
Photo 2760
The Value of Moment
The last official celebration in a whirlwind week with the best family in the world! My granddaughter graduated from high school and starts a whole new phase of her life. Congratulations♥
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
3
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4474
photos
150
followers
55
following
756% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
3rd June 2021 9:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grands
Casablanca
ace
Congratulations to her!
June 4th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
So grown up! What is she going to do now - college?
June 4th, 2021
Leslie
ace
congratulations
June 4th, 2021
