Photo 2773
Some Things Never Change
It is actually good to see him outside and occupied. There is currently little else he can do with only one hand!
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4487
photos
152
followers
55
following
759% complete
View this month »
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th June 2021 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
summerfield
ace
well, when my mother had a stroke and unable to use her right hand, she got good at throwing things at us with her left hand. your guy can throw sticks with the dogs and they will enjoy it. 😜
June 17th, 2021
