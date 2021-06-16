Previous
Some Things Never Change by grammyn
Photo 2773

Some Things Never Change

It is actually good to see him outside and occupied. There is currently little else he can do with only one hand!
16th June 2021

well, when my mother had a stroke and unable to use her right hand, she got good at throwing things at us with her left hand. your guy can throw sticks with the dogs and they will enjoy it. 😜
June 17th, 2021  
