Photo 2824
This Is a Country Weather Forecaster
Tire wet= Rainy
Tire dry= Sunny
Tire white= Snowy
Tire moving= Windy
Tire gone= Tornado
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4541
photos
153
followers
55
following
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
Views
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
6th August 2021 6:35am
Tags
green
,
sixws-121
