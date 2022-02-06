Sign up
Photo 3008
Guess What?
Let's see if you can tell what this is.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4731
photos
154
followers
54
following
824% complete
View this month »
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
6th February 2022 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
lowkey
,
for2022
Shutterbug
ace
I kind of think it looks like a potato. Looks intriguing in low key.
February 7th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
I'm with shutterbug.... looks like a baked potato
February 7th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
No clue!! But it looks like something made out of stone to me.
February 7th, 2022
Annie D
ace
I was thinking some sort of seed/pod
February 7th, 2022
