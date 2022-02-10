Previous
Dandy Lines by grammyn
Dandy Lines

Get it? This is a dandelion I found in my yard today that has all the petal lines converging in the center. Our prompt for the day is lines and this is not nearly as good as many I have seen today already but good eniough for me
10th February 2022

grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
