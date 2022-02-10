Sign up
Photo 3012
Dandy Lines
Get it? This is a dandelion I found in my yard today that has all the petal lines converging in the center. Our prompt for the day is lines and this is not nearly as good as many I have seen today already but good eniough for me
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4735
photos
155
followers
54
following
825% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
10th February 2022 12:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
dandelion
,
lowkey
,
for2022
