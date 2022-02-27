Previous
Chiseled Features by grammyn
Photo 3029

Chiseled Features

A wooden carved statue my hysband brought home from a tour of duty in Korea over half a century ago. For the last low key accenting black of the month
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

