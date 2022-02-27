Sign up
Photo 3029
Chiseled Features
A wooden carved statue my hysband brought home from a tour of duty in Korea over half a century ago. For the last low key accenting black of the month
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4752
photos
156
followers
54
following
829% complete
View this month »
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
27th February 2022 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
lowkey
,
for2022
