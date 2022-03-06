Previous
My Sincere Apologies to Grant Wood by grammyn
Photo 3036

My granddaughter and her husband just moved into a house because they need more room than the apartment they were living in for that baby you might see in her belly. We were working in the yard a little bit and I mentioned I needed a photo for the day still. Her mother suggested one of the two of them in front of their new house. Because there was a rake readily available this play on American Gothic happened. It was hard to get them not smiling

For the sixword story

6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's no more disrespectful than this: https://365project.org/olivetreeann/365/2020-05-07

(o; It's fun that you can see your granddaughter is about to lose out to the laughter.
March 7th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love your title. He’s got the straight expression pretty well, but she just can’t resist. Happy day for them.
March 7th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
So wonderful! Great imitation! Congrats on their new house!
March 7th, 2022  
