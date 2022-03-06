My Sincere Apologies to Grant Wood

My granddaughter and her husband just moved into a house because they need more room than the apartment they were living in for that baby you might see in her belly. We were working in the yard a little bit and I mentioned I needed a photo for the day still. Her mother suggested one of the two of them in front of their new house. Because there was a rake readily available this play on American Gothic happened. It was hard to get them not smiling



