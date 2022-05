These Are NOT Peter's Pickled Peppers

Making cowboy candy fro my grandson today and decided to try for a twofer, mundane challenge peppers and half and half May. As I was up loading and trying to think of a title I pushed for the trifecta and a six word story.



For those of you wondering cowboy candy is sliced jalapeños that have been cooked in sugar and vinegar and then left to set. Very similar to pepper jelly except it is about the peppers instead of the jelly. These red peppers were to add a bit of color to them