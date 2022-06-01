Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3123
Not a Little Teapot But Tipped
Bereft of creativity or inspiration I looked to the challenges and found one I could use. The minimal challenge is cups or mugs and I have this one painted by a dear friend many years ago. I think it made a great subject don't you?
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4855
photos
150
followers
52
following
855% complete
View this month »
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
1st June 2022 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cup
,
minimal-29
Maggiemae
ace
Hand painted is certainly very special and a beautiful job she did too! Could you say, 'no mugs or cups were damaged in the making of this photo'?
June 3rd, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh yes- it's so beautifully painted which makes me think the black background is a little strong for it, but it's a nice contrast. Good shot.
June 3rd, 2022
