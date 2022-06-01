Previous
Not a Little Teapot But Tipped by grammyn
Not a Little Teapot But Tipped

Bereft of creativity or inspiration I looked to the challenges and found one I could use. The minimal challenge is cups or mugs and I have this one painted by a dear friend many years ago. I think it made a great subject don't you?
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Maggiemae ace
Hand painted is certainly very special and a beautiful job she did too! Could you say, 'no mugs or cups were damaged in the making of this photo'?
June 3rd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh yes- it's so beautifully painted which makes me think the black background is a little strong for it, but it's a nice contrast. Good shot.
June 3rd, 2022  
