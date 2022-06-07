Sign up
Photo 3129
A Noiseless, Patient Spider
Spotted on a fern by the door of the studio where I work out. Last fall there was a huge one laying eggs in the walkway and i am wondering if this is one of the babies.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4860
photos
150
followers
52
following
857% complete
View this month »
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
7th June 2022 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
spider
Esther Rosenberg
ace
How amazing is that design in the web right! Great capture. Not a baby anymore......now, how much does a spider travel........no idea....can't go too far I would think....It may well be one of the babies.
June 8th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
What an interesting web. Beautiful capture.
June 8th, 2022
