A Noiseless, Patient Spider by grammyn
Photo 3129

A Noiseless, Patient Spider

Spotted on a fern by the door of the studio where I work out. Last fall there was a huge one laying eggs in the walkway and i am wondering if this is one of the babies.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Esther Rosenberg ace
How amazing is that design in the web right! Great capture. Not a baby anymore......now, how much does a spider travel........no idea....can't go too far I would think....It may well be one of the babies.
June 8th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
What an interesting web. Beautiful capture.
June 8th, 2022  
