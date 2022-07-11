Previous
Buttons And Bows by grammyn
Photo 3163

Buttons And Bows

Because she was almost a month early, all the many headbows she received were too big for her. So her grammy G made her a few tonight and had to get a picture of how cute she looked in one of them.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
866% complete

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful baby. Congrats.
July 12th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She is beautiful! So sweet- I can see Grammy G sewing a lot of things for this little blessing throughout her life!
July 12th, 2022  
Leslie ace
congrats on the new grand baby... blessing
July 12th, 2022  
