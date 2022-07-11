Sign up
Photo 3163
Buttons And Bows
Because she was almost a month early, all the many headbows she received were too big for her. So her grammy G made her a few tonight and had to get a picture of how cute she looked in one of them.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4895
photos
153
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
11th July 2022 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grands
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful baby. Congrats.
July 12th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She is beautiful! So sweet- I can see Grammy G sewing a lot of things for this little blessing throughout her life!
July 12th, 2022
Leslie
ace
congrats on the new grand baby... blessing
July 12th, 2022
