Photo 3187
Early Morning Discovery
One of my neighbors started keeping chickens and it looks like she may have an occasional surplus of eggs. It was empty this morning
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4919
photos
152
followers
51
following
Tags
red
,
green
,
bird
Call me Joe
ace
Oh gosh, free eggs? Wish I’ve a neighbor like them,love the cute house too❤️👌
August 5th, 2022
GaryW
Great find! Free eggs are always good to find!
August 5th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
They might mean 'free range' hens rather than 'no charge'?
August 5th, 2022
