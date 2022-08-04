Previous
Early Morning Discovery by grammyn
Early Morning Discovery

One of my neighbors started keeping chickens and it looks like she may have an occasional surplus of eggs. It was empty this morning
4th August 2022

Call me Joe ace
Oh gosh, free eggs? Wish I’ve a neighbor like them,love the cute house too❤️👌
August 5th, 2022  
GaryW
Great find! Free eggs are always good to find!
August 5th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
They might mean 'free range' hens rather than 'no charge'?
August 5th, 2022  
