Photo 3202
New Pillow Covers For A Friend
I worked on several different sewing projects today and made no time for photography so you get one of the projects I worked on as a last minute photo
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4935
photos
151
followers
51
following
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
19th August 2022 6:58pm
Tags
sewing
,
sixws-133
Kathy A
ace
Lovely coloured material. What do you use the plate for?
August 20th, 2022
