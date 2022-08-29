A Table For One

Previous
Due to some very rainy weather recently we have an abundance of mushrooms everywhere. l noticed this one on my walk this morning and it made me think of a table set for one. I am not sure what that is resting on the top of it
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
August 30th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice find! Could it be dirt from pushing its way through the soil?
August 30th, 2022  
