Photo 3212
A Table For One
Due to some very rainy weather recently we have an abundance of mushrooms everywhere. l noticed this one on my walk this morning and it made me think of a table set for one. I am not sure what that is resting on the top of it
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
August 30th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice find! Could it be dirt from pushing its way through the soil?
August 30th, 2022
