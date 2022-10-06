Previous
Little Man by grammyn
Photo 3250

Little Man

A friend of mine is having her first grandchild in a couple of weeks . I just put the finishing touches on the onsie for him today.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

katy

ace
Corinne C ace
So cute!
October 7th, 2022  
