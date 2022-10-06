Sign up
Photo 3250
Little Man
A friend of mine is having her first grandchild in a couple of weeks . I just put the finishing touches on the onsie for him today.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4984
photos
149
followers
50
following
890% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
6th October 2022 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
sewing
Corinne C
ace
So cute!
October 7th, 2022
