On Rocky Ground by grammyn
Photo 3251

On Rocky Ground

It makes my feet hurt to see this
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
Lin ace
What a great closeup!
October 8th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous! with the light just on top of the feet!
October 8th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
It makes my feet hurt too
October 8th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I don't think they notice- otherwise they wouldn't walk there! Good shot!
October 8th, 2022  
