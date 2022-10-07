Sign up
Photo 3251
On Rocky Ground
It makes my feet hurt to see this
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
7th October 2022 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
animal
,
ndao8
Lin
ace
What a great closeup!
October 8th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous! with the light just on top of the feet!
October 8th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
It makes my feet hurt too
October 8th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I don't think they notice- otherwise they wouldn't walk there! Good shot!
October 8th, 2022
