Camouflaged by grammyn
Photo 3272

Camouflaged

Pulling a few weeds before supper tonight when I saw a movement. It took me a few minutes to find him as he was trying his best to not be seen.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Corinne C ace
Wow, it took me some effort to see him. Well spotted!
October 29th, 2022  
