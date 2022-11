Race Ready

My daughter, granddaughter and great granddaughter will be "running" a 5K race with me tomorrow (Sat.). Of course the great granddaighter will not really be running because she can't even walk yet. I also will not be running very fast, but the goal is to finish not to win. The biggest obstacle is going to be the 32°/0° weather in the morning. If I post tomorrow night I survived, if I don't I may not have or I may just be exhausted. Keep tuned in for further details.