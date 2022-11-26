Sign up
Photo 3301
My Best Side Today
A rainy day and not feeling well is my excuse for today. 5+2 is doing backward this week and I am feeling it today
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5037
photos
152
followers
50
following
904% complete
View this month »
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th November 2022 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-backward
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh, I'm so sorry to hear you're under the weather. I messed up my back stacking the wood by the fireplace, so I'm right there with ya!
November 27th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I'm not altogether happy with 5 +2 but know it works. I like how you have portrayed you own sensitivity! I was the same last night but didn't want to photograph me lying in a knees-up sight in the bed! But all good today - hope you are too
November 27th, 2022
