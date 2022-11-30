Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3305
Capsicum Prime
Actually past its prime but still photo worthy don't you think?
Possibly for the minimal challenge which is seeds this time
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
5041
photos
152
followers
50
following
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
30th November 2022 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
food
,
minimalist
,
lowkey
,
minimal-34
Kathy
ace
Nice view of the half red half green pepper. Lots of seeds.
December 1st, 2022
summerfield
ace
haha! capsicum prime - more than meets the eye! 🤣🤣 aces!
December 1st, 2022
JackieR
ace
Perfectky perfect
December 1st, 2022
