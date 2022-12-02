Previous
Look Out Frank, Here Comes Mary! by grammyn
Photo 3307

Look Out Frank, Here Comes Mary!

My sweet Great grandbaby playing today

The title is an inside joke from pigmania yesterday said by one of the English players about one of the American players. I thought it was a British saying like "bob's your uncle" but it wasn't! It is about to become and American saying though
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Maggiemae ace
Dark eyes and a determined look for her! Is her name Mary?
December 2nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh there MUST be a six worder challenge going!!
December 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
So cute!
December 2nd, 2022  
