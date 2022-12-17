Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3322
Bad Hair Day
Shamelessly stealing from a friend whose photo went to the TT with that title. It worked for her.. it might for me! This is for the 5+2 challenge of brush this week
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
5058
photos
152
followers
50
following
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
Tags
b&w
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-brush
,
silverefexpro-highkey1
Milanie
ace
I can relate!
December 18th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A fun selfie Katy. I hope your pic will be on the TT
December 18th, 2022
